Nigeria: Kogi Assembly Condemns Attacks, Seeks Prosecution of Perpetrators

Lokoja — The Kogi House of Assembly has condemned the herdsmen's attacks on some villages in Dekina, Omala and Bassa council areas of the state. It urged the Federal Government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a motion of urgent public importance, moved by the lawmakers representing Omala, Dekina and Bassa councils, Aliyu Akuh, Moses Ododo and Sunday Shigaba, they appealed to the government to be alive to its responsibility of protecting lives and property.

The legislators noted that the recent attacks, if not promptly curtailed, could snowball into a full-scale war.

Akuh noted that the crisis erupted on the 14th of this month involving the herders and the people where over 50 persons, mainly, women and children, were killed and scores of houses burnt.

He warned that the pogrom, which simultaneously hit over 10 villages in the three council areas, had created fears in the mind of the people who could no longer go to the farms and hold social gatherings.

The lawmakers stressed that the government should be more proactive in preventing reoccurrence, lamenting that in less than a week after Governor Yahaya Bello visited Ojuwo Ajomaiyeigbi, one of the attacked villages, the herders had moved freely to attack Agbenema in Omala council to kill and burn houses.

The Assembly regretted that the crisis had left the people homeless, calling on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and its sister agencies to come to the aid of the people by supplying relief materials.

The Deputy Speaker of the legislature, Hassan Abdullahi (Dekina/Okura), noted that the fears of the attacks in Benue, Taraba, Plateau and Nassarawa states had resonated in the killings in Igala and Bassa kingdoms.

He urged security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities by tackling the menace headlong to prevent self-help.

In the same vein, Friday Alih Adoyi (Ofu, PDP) charged security agents to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

He submitted that the herders were not ghost that would attack a village and move to other ones without the law enforcement agencies tracking them.

Adoyi commended Governor Bello for his 'prompt' visits to the troubled areas.