Nigeria: Judge's Absence Stalls Anti-Open Grazing Law Suit

Abuja — The absence of Justice Babatunde Quadri of the Federal High Court, Abuja thursday stalled the hearing of the law suit challenging the promulgation of the Anti Open grazing law in Benue State.

The suit filed by the lncorporated Trustees of Miyati Allah Kautal Hore Socio Cultural Association has the National Assembly , Benue State Government, Inspector General of Police, Attorney General of the Federation, Attorney General of Benue State and Commissioner of Police Benue State Command as respondents.

According to the clerk of the court, the court could not sit because the judge was attending a refresher course organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI) for judges.

Consequently, counsel to parties in the suit agreed to return on May 23, 2018 for hearing of the suit.