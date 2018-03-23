23 March 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Judge's Absence Stalls Anti-Open Grazing Law Suit

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Enumah

Abuja — The absence of Justice Babatunde Quadri of the Federal High Court, Abuja thursday stalled the hearing of the law suit challenging the promulgation of the Anti Open grazing law in Benue State.

The suit filed by the lncorporated Trustees of Miyati Allah Kautal Hore Socio Cultural Association has the National Assembly , Benue State Government, Inspector General of Police, Attorney General of the Federation, Attorney General of Benue State and Commissioner of Police Benue State Command as respondents.

According to the clerk of the court, the court could not sit because the judge was attending a refresher course organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI) for judges.

Consequently, counsel to parties in the suit agreed to return on May 23, 2018 for hearing of the suit.

Nigeria

Govt's Economic Blueprint Does Not Address Nigerians' Needs - Bill Gates

Chairman, Bill and Melinda Foundation, Bill Gates, Thursday in Abuja criticised the federal government Economic Recovery… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.