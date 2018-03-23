23 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Pirls Debacle - Literacy, Language and Standards in Schools in South Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

There are problems with literacy tests and what they can tell us. The tests work with greatly limited constructs of both literacy and language and are neither sensitive enough nor grounded enough in actual classroom literacy practices to be of any use beyond pointing to what we all already know in broad outline - schooling is a problem in South Africa, characterised by systemic inequalities, widespread inefficiencies and by national curricula that are blunt instruments, responding to the differences and particularities that characterises schooling in South Africa as if there were no differences. By MASTIN PRINSLOO.

Conversations about literacy/illiteracy from South Africa that I followed on social media in November 2017 featured a thread where people argued about whether South Africa, Zimbabwe, Lesotho or Ethiopia were the most literate countries, the first three scoring in the 90s as their percentage of literates, as recorded in the annual United Nations literacy tables.

Then, in December 2017 the focus of conversation shifted as disaster appeared to strike in the form of the release of the latest PIRLS (Progress in Reading Literacy Study). PIRLS tested a selection of Grade 4 children across the country in 2016 and compared their results to 50 other...

South Africa

Gupta-Linked Firm Wanted U.S.$423 Million Local Content Exemption

China South Rail (CSR), the company that allegedly paid R5bn in bribes to the Guptas, has asked the South African… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.