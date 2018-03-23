Kenya: Gor Mahia Wiser After Esperance Outing - Kerr

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr believes the lessons his charges picked from their short-lived Caf Champions League campaign will help them in the Confederation Cup play-off against South Africa's SuperSport United.

Kerr's side was bundled out of the premier African club competition after losing 1-0 on aggregate to Tunisian giants Esperance and will now have to outgun SuperSport United if they are to reach the Confederation Cup group stages where Sh28 million will be awaiting them.

'MORE EXPERIENCE'

The Englishman on Thursday told Nation Sport that they head into the first leg fixture in Machakos on April 6 with "more experience" and will be aiming for the prize.

"We picked both valuable lessons in the Champions League especially against Esperance. The first leg cost us progression to the next round and this time round we must utilise our home advantage," the Englishman, who will be leading Gor to their fifth continental fixture this year, said.

"SuperSport have a good squad and so do we. Our objective is reach the latter stages of the competition," added Kerr, who has fond memories of South African football having worked as Mpumalanga Black Aces (now Cape Town City) assistant coach from 2009-2010.

Who are SuperSport United?

"The fixture brings amazing memories to me. I did not only work in South Africa but also played there for three years, from 1986 to 1989 with Utteridgville Township FC," he added.

'NOT UNDERRATING ANYONE'

Gor skipper Harun Shakava said it would be disastrous to underrate the Matsatsantsa just because of their poor domestic form.

"It's a strong side because they reached the final of the competition last year," Shakava, who is with Harambee Stars in Morocco for international assignments told Nation Sport.

"It will be a tough match for both teams and we cannot afford to underrate them despite their low position in the league. They (SuperSport) are playing in one of the best leagues in Africa but with support from the office and fans, nothing is impossible."

K'Ogalo were drawn against the South African outfit during the draw for the interclub competition held in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday.

They will be banking on Meddie Kagere, Francis Kahata and Kevin Omondi, who have had stints in the Premier Soccer League before, when they come up against SuperSport in two weeks' time.