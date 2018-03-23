23 March 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Govt Lifts Uganda Poultry Ban After 15 Months

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The East African
Chickens.

The Kenyan government will lift the ban on poultry products from Uganda in totality after a 15-month embargo that saw chicken and eggs prohibited from accessing Kenya's Ksh500 million ($5 million) market after outbreak of a viral disease.

Deputy Director of Veterinary Services, Michael Cheruiyot, says the move follows talks with Uganda and an assessment that ascertained the neighbouring country is now free of avian influenza disease.

Last year in August, the Ministry of Agriculture allowed three Ugandan firms to export their products to Kenya having met the safety conditions that would allow them to sell their eggs and chickens locally.

"We have been in discussion with Uganda and agreed that we are going to lift the ban completely following eradication of the virus in Uganda," said Dr Cheruiyot.

He said the two countries had agreed to fast track the process of lifting the ban so that trade can go back to normal.

Dr Cheruiyot was speaking yesterday in Nairobi during the launch of a report on Business Benchmarks on Farm Animal Welfare by World Animal Protection.

The report focused on global food companies including international brands operating in Kenya such as Dominos, Subway, Burger King and Carrefour, which have committed to improvement of the welfare of chickens.

Business Daily

Kenya

Anti-Homosexuality Laws Prevent Us from Achieving Universal Health Coverage

Imagine being denied life-saving health services when you need them just because of who you are, and instead, imagine… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.