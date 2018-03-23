Kenya: Govt Lifts Uganda Poultry Ban After 15 Months

The Kenyan government will lift the ban on poultry products from Uganda in totality after a 15-month embargo that saw chicken and eggs prohibited from accessing Kenya's Ksh500 million ($5 million) market after outbreak of a viral disease.

Deputy Director of Veterinary Services, Michael Cheruiyot, says the move follows talks with Uganda and an assessment that ascertained the neighbouring country is now free of avian influenza disease.

Last year in August, the Ministry of Agriculture allowed three Ugandan firms to export their products to Kenya having met the safety conditions that would allow them to sell their eggs and chickens locally.

"We have been in discussion with Uganda and agreed that we are going to lift the ban completely following eradication of the virus in Uganda," said Dr Cheruiyot.

He said the two countries had agreed to fast track the process of lifting the ban so that trade can go back to normal.

Dr Cheruiyot was speaking yesterday in Nairobi during the launch of a report on Business Benchmarks on Farm Animal Welfare by World Animal Protection.

The report focused on global food companies including international brands operating in Kenya such as Dominos, Subway, Burger King and Carrefour, which have committed to improvement of the welfare of chickens.

Business Daily