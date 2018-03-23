23 March 2018

Zimbabwe: Looters to Have Day in Court - Chinamasa

By Darlington Musarurwa

All companies and individuals that were recently named by Government for allegedly externalising funds and assets were contacted by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to explain their transactions, but failed and will soon have their day in court, a Cabinet minister has said.

On Monday, President Mnangagwa published a list of 1 844 alleged externalisers who failed to return an estimated $1 billion after the expiry of a three-month amnesty that ran from December 1 last year.

However, close to $600 million has so far been recovered.

