Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) has rewarded pardoned party activist, Yvonne Musarurwa with a parliamentary seat under the proportional representation.

Speaking on the side-lines of the release of female prisoners under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's amnesty, MDC-T Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora said his party was pleased with the government response to their demand to have political prisoners freed.

"Release of political prisoners was one of the key demands that we were making to government and we are happy they have been met, but we are waiting for release of the other two," said Mwonzora.

He added that Musarurwa and the two others were subjected to highest level of injustice motivated by political motives.

"This was injustice of the highest order, the judge found that the deceased was hit by a stone and went on to convict three people, suggesting that three people threw one stone.

"Yvonne should throw her CV in the application for Member of Parliament and she is going to be one of the candidates' proportional representation, she deserves that," added Mwonzora.

Asked for a comment, the visibly elated Musarurwa who was flanked by party members, family and friends could not confirm nor deny her ambitions to run to take up political office.

"A way forward from here, I can't talk of any, I'm putting everything in God's hands," said Musarurwa.

President Mnangagwa this week pardoned 3000 prisoners including women and those with sentences below 36 months.