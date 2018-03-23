press release

Malawi Electoral Commission with financial assistance of European Union Democratic Governance Programme (EU DGP) has organized a three-day training workshop on public finance management for its Commissioners and staff.

Taking place at the Hotel Victoria in Blantyre from 20 to 22 September, 2016, the training is based specifically on the Public Finance Management Act of 2003 and Public Audit Act of 2003 respectively

Speaking during the opening, Commissioner and Chairperson of the Audit Committee Her Eminence Bishop Mrs Mary Nkosi said the training has come at a right time as when the Commission is relatively new and is also trying to redress issues that have been making headlines in recent past that is on the alleged mismanagement of funds at MEC.

The Commissioner added that the training would give the participants the required knowledge for their meaningful contribution to the electoral process.

'The workshop is important because it is intended to equip participants with requisite expertise to bring about efficiencies in the execution of our mandate, and that is to offer free, fair, transparent and cost effective elections'

The three-day training has drawn participation in the form of MEC Commissioners and Staff from the accounts department and audit departments.