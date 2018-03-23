23 March 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: High Noon for Khupe As MDC-T National Council Sits

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: VOA Ndebele
MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe (file photo).

Movement for Democratic Change has set in motion a process to expel vice President, Thokozani Khupe with the party's highest decision making organ, the national council meeting today to decide her fate following the expiry of a seven day ultimatum she was given to shape up or ship out, a few weeks ago.

In a statement released yesterday, MDC-T said a national council will be convened today to deliberate on how they should deal with Khupe and her position in the party.

"The MDC-T national council is meeting today to deliberate on key and far-reaching decisions to do with candidate selection and the outstanding issue of Vice President Hon. Dr Thokozani Khupe and other senior party leaders, among other critical issues," reads part of the statement sent to the media today.

Khupe is being accused of not attending party meetings, which as per their constitution is a clear show that one is being distancing self from party business.

Since the death of the MDC-T founding President, Morgan Tsvangirai last month, the country's biggest opposition party has gone through a stormy period with succession battles reigning as all the three VPs, Nelson Chamisa, Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri all battled for the control of the labor backed movement.

Zimbabwe

Anti-Homosexuality Laws Prevent Us from Achieving Universal Health Coverage

Imagine being denied life-saving health services when you need them just because of who you are, and instead, imagine… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.