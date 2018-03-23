Photo: VOA Ndebele

MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe (file photo).

Movement for Democratic Change has set in motion a process to expel vice President, Thokozani Khupe with the party's highest decision making organ, the national council meeting today to decide her fate following the expiry of a seven day ultimatum she was given to shape up or ship out, a few weeks ago.

In a statement released yesterday, MDC-T said a national council will be convened today to deliberate on how they should deal with Khupe and her position in the party.

"The MDC-T national council is meeting today to deliberate on key and far-reaching decisions to do with candidate selection and the outstanding issue of Vice President Hon. Dr Thokozani Khupe and other senior party leaders, among other critical issues," reads part of the statement sent to the media today.

Khupe is being accused of not attending party meetings, which as per their constitution is a clear show that one is being distancing self from party business.

Since the death of the MDC-T founding President, Morgan Tsvangirai last month, the country's biggest opposition party has gone through a stormy period with succession battles reigning as all the three VPs, Nelson Chamisa, Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri all battled for the control of the labor backed movement.