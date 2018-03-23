Zimbabwe: U.S. Envoy Hails President

Outgoing US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Harry K. Thomas Jnr has hailed President Mnangagwa for delivering on his promises saying he has created excitement among investors who are now jostling for opportunities in the country.

Speaking at his farewell round-table in Harare yesterday, he said the American Embassy's economic section has never been busier with investors calling to inquire about investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

"Everything he told us he was going to do on elections he has done. He extended the registration period, invited international monitors and observers, so he has been okay. We are very happy on the progress made on BVR," he said.