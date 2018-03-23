MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa will this weekend take his election campaign into the Zanu PF heartland of the Mashonaland provinces.

Chamisa, who controversially swept to power in the wake of MDC-T founding president Morgan Tsvangirai's death after a two year battle with colon cancer in February, will, according to a statement, address rallies in Murehwa and Chiwesha districts in Mashonaland East and Central respectively.

"The MDC Alliance Presidential candidate Adv. Nelson Chamisa and his fellow principals will this weekend take their campaign to the rural hinterland as despondent Zimbabweans anxiously wait for a new government that will bring real and positive change in their lives," MDC-T presidential spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka, said.

"On Saturday, president Chamisa will be addressing a rally at Murehwa Growth Point in Mashonaland East province. On Sunday, the MDC Alliance campaign trail moves to Nzvimbo Growth Point in Chiweshe, Mashonaland central province."

Chamisa swept to power in the wake of the death of founding party leader Tsvangirai amid controversy that has resulted in vice president Thokozani Khupe breaking away. But the youthful Chamisa has ignored Khupe and her motley group of supporters to cement his position at the top.

For over two decades, the MDC-T in particular, has struggled to break into the Zanu PF heartlands and not even the inimitable Tsvangirai managed to make an impression. It remains to be seen how Chamisa, under the banner of a seven party alliance, will fare.

Tamborinyoka claimed that because Chamisa grew up in rural Gutu in Masvingo, this would put him in good stead.

"The MDC Alliance Presidential candidate Adv. Chamisa, who hails from and grew up in rural Gutu in Masvingo province, will be firmly in his element as the campaign trail heads for the rural areas.

"Zimbabweans, across the country, especially those in the rural areas, are clamouring for a change of government following dismal and shoddy service by the clueless lot currently in government," said Tamborinyoka.

Statistics show that at least 70% of Zimbabweans live in the rural areas giving Zanu PF a head start given the ruling party's relations with traditional leaders who wield immense power over poor villagers.

Tamborinyoka added that henceforth Chamisa's campaign will be heavily tilted towards rural areas given the opposition's unshakable stranglehold on urban settlements.