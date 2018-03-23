23 March 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Southern Africa: Malawi Is World's Best Investment Destination - Bushiri Beckons Japanese Investors

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri
Shepherd Bushiri (file photo).
By Chomi Khumalo

Malawi is world's best investment destination, billionaire president of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) Dr Shepherd Bushiri has told Japanese investors.

Dr Bushiri made the statement Thursday afternoon in Johanesburg, South Africa, during the Japan-Malawi Investment Forum.

He was invited by the Malawi government to speak about his experience of investing in Malawi as part of giving a practical experience to the Japanese who wants to invest in the country.

In his speech, Bushiri said it took him some time to invest in Malawi because he was assessing the viability of making such a move.

"Today, I can confidently tell the world that there has never been a moment in history of Malawi where one need to make an investment in the country than today," he said. "Investing in Malawi is a wise decision, now."

The SBI president said there is now an overflow of what he called "political will" led by President Peter Mutharika to ensure that investors bring their money in Malawi and the business environment is conducive.

"I challenge you today. I have so many investments in South Africa, USA, Zambia, but I am going to my home country and we have already made strides. Time to invest in Malawi is now," he said.

Dr Bushiri owns a couple of houses in Malawi and, again, he has just finalised the acquisition of a multimillion hotel in the capital city, Lilongwe

In a separate interview, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa said the event was set up to reach out to Malawians abroad to help court investors world wide.

"Time for politicking is gone. Dr Bushiri is a son of our land. We have seen and heard the great investments that he has put in other countries. We want those investments home. As government we appreciate and welcome his decision to invest home," he said.

The event included some of Malawi's renowned investors such as Jimmy Korea Mpasa who had a great time interacting with Dr Bushiri.

Malawi

VP Chilima Leads Delegation to India

Malawi's Vice President Salous Chilima leaves the country Friday for New Dehli-India where he will be a Guest of Honour… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.