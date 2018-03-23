Australia-based hooker Connor Pritchard and winger Ziyanda Khupe of South African side Raiders are set to earn their first Zimbabwe Sevens caps when the Cheetahs begin the defence of their Kwese Victoria falls tournament in the resort town tomorrow.

The youthful pair was yesterday included in the Cheetahs final 12 for the tournament as coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba lived up to his pledge to blend youth and experience in his side.

Nyamutsamba, who has also set his sights on the World series qualifiers in Hong Kong early next month and the World Cup in the United States, also recalled the duo of Shayne Makombe and Riaan O'Neil who have previously done international duty for the Cheetahs.

Zimbabwe will make full use of being hosts to field three different sides in the tourney with the Goshawks and the Zambezi Steelers also providing players with the platform to impress the Cheetahs technical crew.

Team manager, Donald Mangenje, announced the three sides last night and noted they would always continue with their principle of blending youth and experience in their squads.

"Camp has gone on very well so far and we will fly out to Victoria Falls tomorrow morning(today) and we will have our final workout early in the evening there.

"We are happy that the guys have worked very hard in putting their hands up for selection, which is a first step towards putting their hands up for selection for the Hong Kong tournament.

"We ensured that we do not lose balance of the team by making wholesome changes hence the few changes made to the team that was in Uganda for the Africa Cup."

Mangenje said Makombe, who plies his trade in France and O'Neil whose Cape Town club False Bay won the Gold Cup in South Africa, were making a return to the Cheetahs after being forced by club commitments to miss the World Cup qualifying tournament in Uganda in October last year.

"Riaan and Shayne have played in Hong Kong, on the circuit and in Cape Town and they are tried and tested.

"The Goshawks and Steelers are also in with an equal chance. We are happy to have a chance to blend the youngsters into the Cheetahs and to ensure there is stability in the process we have the likes of Gardner Nechironga who can guide the youngsters," Mangenje said.

Kenya and Uganda will also be a part of the World Cup jamboree in San Francisco.

Zambia, who are using this tournament as part of preparations for the Commonwealth Games, will come into the weekend's event as dark horses.

"It is a very important tournament for the teams that will be taking part. Uganda, just like us are also using this competition to prepare for Hong Kong.

"Kenya have grown big in Sevens and will bring in a few experienced players and some young guys as they continue to build their base.

"So we are going there with the utmost respect for every opponent but we feel we are ready," Mangenje said.

Zimbabwe teams:

ZAMBEZI CHEETAHS; GOSHAWKS; ZAMBEZI STEELERS

1. Biselele Tshamala1. Mark Kidson 1. Innocent Nyatsanza 2. Connor Pritchard 2. Lucky Sithole 2. Tafadzwa Bunu 3. Boyd Rouse 3. Godwin Mangenje 3. Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu 4. Ziyanda Khupe 4. Aiden Burnett 4. Kilvan Magunje 5. Ngoni Chibuwe 5. Mkululi Ndlela 5. Walter Gode 6. Shayne Makombe 6. Takudzwa Francisco 6. Andreas Banda 7. Tafadwa Chitokwindo 7. Romario Abrahams 7. Tristan Moses 8. Njabulo Ndlovu 8. Nelson Madida 8. McDonald Kazingizi 9. Hilton Mudariki 9. Gardner Nechironga 9. Josh Gando 10. Lenience Tambwera 10. Brendon Mandivenga10. Shingi Katsvere 11. Stephan Hunduza11. Kuda Chiwanza 11. Zepheniah Nkomo 12. Riaan O'Niel12. Emmanuel Mazikani 12. Tadiwa Muchemwa 13. Leon Ndlovu

Coach: G. Nyamutsamba

Coach: T. Nemadire

Coach: J. Ndebele

Manager: D. Mangenje

Physio: M. Gibson