Kenya: English Max Orrin Draws Level At Kenya Open

England's Max Orrin picked up a total of seven birdies with only a bogey, to join pacemaker Ross Kellett of Scotland in six under par 65 at the close of day one in this year's Barclays Kenya Open at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Thursday.

Orrin started his birdie hunt right from the first hole, added one more at the par five-fourth, before picking his third birdie on the front nine at the seventh.

Having also dropped his only shot of the day at the third, Orrin picked up birdies at the 10th, 12th, 14th and at the 17th.

Kellett had birdied the first, third, 11th, and 18th with an eagle at the beginning of the back nine though he bogeyed the sixth and 14th.

It was a close fight for the leader board as three players tied on five under par 66.

They included South Africa's Jaco Ahlers, who finished his round in style, rolling in an eagle at the home green in addition to seven birdies four of which were at the front nine.

Two bogeys at the fifth and 11th denied him a possible top position on his own, though a 66 is good enough to start the hunt for the top prize of Sh 10 million in the European Challenge tour event, which this year has attracted a galaxy of stars, including some from the European Tour.

Nine other players were on four under par 67 and six on three under par 68, a clear indication of how stiff the race for the second round cut will be on Friday, where the top 60 and ties will proceed to the last two rounds.

It was a slow starter for the locals, where three of them Mohit Mediratta, Stefan Andersen and Riz Charania, were at one time on three under par, though they were not able to improve their positions.

At the end, Mediratta with six birdies and four bogeys closed the day with two under 69 and a chance for his first Kenya Open cut depending on how he plays Friday, while Andersen, who is chasing his first cut since 2012, bogeyed the ninth hole, to finish on one under par 70, as Charania carded level par 71 after dropping four holes at the front nine, having picked up four birdies earlier at the back nine where he started his round.

Five other locals namely Alfred Nandwa, Erick Ooko, Simon Ngige, Greg snow and Brian Njoroge were on one over par 72. They will need to fire under par scores if they would like to proceed to the last two rounds of the tournament.

The Leader board;

Max Orrin (Eng) 65

Ross Kellett (Sco) 65

Michael Hoey (Nor Ire) 66,

Simon Forsstrom (Swe) 66

Jaco Ahlers (SA) 66

Mathew Nixson (Eng) 67

Max Schmitt (Ger) 67

Joel Sjoholm (swe) 67

Phillpp Mejow (Ger) 67

Joel Stalter(Fra) 67

Anton Karlsson (Swe) 67

Mathew Baldwin (Eng) 67