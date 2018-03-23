23 March 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: PDP to Hold Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics and Governance

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced plans to host a public discourse on contemporary politics and good governance in Nigeria

In a press statement signed by the party, the discourse themed: 'Nation Building: Resetting the Agenda' will hold on Monday, March 26, 2018 by 11a.m at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

The event targeted at the youth, women and special groups will have in attendance the national executive council members, state chairmen, governors, House of Representative members, senators and other members of the party.

The discourse will also be attended by thought leaders in political economy and other erudite personalities irrespective of party affiliations and will feature a keynote presentation and a panel session to address topical issues relating to socio-political economy of the nation; seeking to provide alternative solutions to the perennial issues of insecurity, peace, national unity, the 2019 elections, and how to make Nigeria work again.

The public discourse is part of efforts of the present leadership of the PDP to ensure Nigerian the youth and women are actively engaged in fashioning a new socio-political order with capacity to rescue the country from the brink and move the nation to the threshold of progress at national and sub-national levels in 2019.

