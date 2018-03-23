Kenya: Hassan Joho Flaunts Improved Health Services

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho says improved services at the Coast General Hospital ranks among his greatest achievements.

The hospital is the largest referral health facility in the region with a 700 bed capacity.

"As a regional hub, our medical services reach the entire population at the Coast. We will continue to invest in improved healthcare through partnerships with other players," the governor said.

Speaking during the County Dialogue Forum at Wild Waters, the governor said cooperation with players in the sector enabled the county combat emerging diseases, including the chikungunya outbreak.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

He said the garbage menace was his biggest headache for now but assured residents he is working on it.

"We know our shortcomings in the management of waste. We are now looking for a partner who will help us turn our waste into useful by-products," Mr Joho said.

The governor said he is sourcing for a partner who will work with the county in the management of waste right from households.

"This will improve sorting and collection of waste. Let us turn the challenges of the past five years into opportunities," he said.

HOSPITALS

Mr Joho said the advent of devolution came with many expectations.

"As we worked to meet them, there were teething problems. The enormity of the task ahead requires that we think together," Mr Joho said in a speech read on his behalf by county Sanitation Executive Fatma Awale.

Chief Health Officer Khadija Shikely said the county has built five new hospitals since the advent of devolution.

Seven new specialists, including a neurosurgeon, urologists and paediatric surgeons, have been hired.

Dr Shikely said lack of adequate funds is a major challenge facing the sector, adding that the provincial hospital only gets a Sh400 million conditional grant from the national government yet it serves the entire Coast region.

She urged the national government to disburse more funds to the hospital for efficient service delivery.