22 March 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Torrent of Blows As Wife Insists On HIV Test

A 41 year old man severely assaulted his wife because she had denied him sex insisting that the couple must first get tested for HIV, a Masvingo local magistrate heard.

Isaiah Chiwira of Tagarisa village Ironwood ranch under Chief Chitanga in Mwenezi was convicted on his own plea of guilty for contravening the Domestic violence Act.

He was sentenced to 40 days in prison for the assault which was wholly suspended on condition he pays a $30 fine.

Prosecutor Angelinah Makonya told the court that on the night of February 24 this year, Chiwira told his wife Anastancia Matutu that he wanted another child.

Court heard the wife told her husband that they needed to go for an HIV test before they could have another baby.

This did not go down well with the husband who began assaulting his wife with fists several times on her face.

Matutu sustained a swollen and bruised face as a result of the assault.

Asked why he committed the crime, Chiwira told the court that he was angered by his wife's decision of denying him his conjugal rights.

