23 March 2018

This is Africa (Hilversum)

South African Athlete Caster Semenya Bags a Diploma in Sports Science

By Socrates Mbamalu

Throughout the month of March, known as Women's Month, we've been celebrating the successes of women, especially African women. South African track athlete Caster Semenya recently graduated from the North-West University in Potchefstroom with a Diploma.

Caster Semenya is best known for her exploits in athletics. She has smashed records upon records, and has won medals for her country South Africa. The 800m world champion completed her academic race at the North-West University in Potchefstroom where she graduated with a Diploma in Sports Science.

27 year old Semenya took to social media to celebrate her graduation with the caption 'Mama I made it.' Semenya's partner Raseboya wrote on Instagram, "She builds and inspire others because she knows what it's like to be torn down. Never give up in life. She is my inspiration. . . ."

Semenya's graduation came just some days after she broke the 35 year South African 1000m record of Ilze Wicksell at the Athletic Grand Prix race in Pretoria. The previous record stood at 2:37:2 while Semenya's record was 2:35:44.

Semenya is not just an Olympic champion but also an academic champion. We wish her all the best as she continues to conquer in her career.

Read the original article on This is Africa.

