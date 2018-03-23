23 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: How Twitter Reacted to the Farce

Twitter reacted to the shock defeat by Zimbabwe at the hands of the UAE in an ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

The Chevrons had been promised a $30 000 bonus per player just to beat the UAE and make it to the World Cup in England and Wales next year.

But the hosts choked before their biggest home crowd in history and lost the match.

Firdose Moonda, ESPNCricinfo correspondent

"Absolute heartbreak for anyone who has followed Zimbabwe cricket, especially through the World Cup qualifiers. They did so much right and put so many things in place. To lose out on the main tournament by such a tiny margin is awfully sad. Really feel for them."

@TimWig

"This loss will set Zimbabwean cricket back years with funding, fixtures and sponsorship. 10 team World Cup is not only hampering emerging nations but also established Full Members."

Mehluli Sibanda, Zimpapers cricket correspondent

"It's all over for Zimbabwe, we have failed to qualify for the World Cup, all our other hopes are hinging on things beyond our control, today we had things under control we failed. This is PAINFUL."

@mbonisis, Johannesburg, South Africa

"The fact that we choked at home with all that support is proof enough we are not World Cup material."

Harmony Gwaure, cricket fan

"Who is to blame for this heartbreak? Surely someone must step up and take responsibility and apologise to the nation at large. we don't deserve this."

Arnav Singh

"Feeling gutted for Zimbabwe."

Kuda Bwititi, Zimpapers journalist

"Time for cricket pundits to question DLS. is it fair that UAE got 235/7 in 47,5 overs but Zim's target was 230 in 40 overs? I fully undestand chasing team had to get a higher score in less overs, but it still sounds unfair for team batting 2nd."

Makomborero Mutimukulu, The Sunday Mail Sports Editor

"We played the occasion not the match. Now we pray for rain."

Patricia Nzira

"Wish we batted first."

Mudhara N'anga

"With the wet outfield, boundaries will not be easy to come by. That was a really really poor decision made by the @ZimCricketv captain especially when the weather (forecast) had already predicted heavy rains."

