Nigeria: International Friendlies Live On Kwesé TV

Leading up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, Kwesé TV has released a schedule of international friendly matches to be aired on its Kwesé Sports channels beginning from today, March 23.

In the line-up are matches featuring fan-favourites including; Argentina, Brazil, England and Italy.

Kwesé TV will kick-off its broadcast of the friendlies with the clash between Brazil and the 2018 FIFA World Cup host nation Russia.

Brazil is the only nation to have played in all World Cup since 1930 and has won the tournament five times while Russia has had ten World Cup outings reaching fourth place in 1966 as the Soviet Union. The match is scheduled for 5pm today and it will air live on Kwesé Free Sports, channel 285.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United's Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck and Jack Wilshere both of Arsenal are among players named in England's squad to face the Netherlands and Italy in friendlies.

Kwesé Sports 1, will bring the encounter between England and Netherlands live on at 8.45pm. And although England has not won the World Cup since 1966, the frills and thrills that come with the English team makes this tie an exciting one as fans will be looking to see their favourite Premier League players.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero have been named in the squad that will play against Italy. This match will air live on ESPN, Kwesé TV channel 310 from 8.45pm.

Other fixtures include; Northern Ireland v South Korea on Saturday 24 March at 3pm, Peru v Croatia on Monday 26 March at 11.30pm and Denmark v Chile on Tuesday 27 March at 8.45pm.

Kwesé Sports is Econet Media's exclusive sports content platform available on the Kwesé TV network. It holds pay-TV rights for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and it will broadcast all 64 matches LIVE from 14 June to 15 July 2018.