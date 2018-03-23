Tanzania: MCL Bids Farewell to Retired Board Member

Dar es Salaam — Members of the Board of Directors of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) on Wednesday bade farewell to an outgoing member, Mr Mohamed Rweyemamu, who has retired.

Prior to his retirement, Mr Rweyemamu served in the position for 10 years from 2008.

Speaking at a farewell dinner in the city Mr Rweyemamu called upon journalists to embrace professionalism when reporting various issues with a view to transforming the society.

He reiterated that he was optimistic that the contribution of media outlets in the country was essential in the transformation of the society, urging the MCL management to safeguard its reputation.

"To begin with, let me thank the entire Board, MCL management and Nation Media Group (NMG) for the massive cooperation throughout the years I served in the Board," he said.

He added: "I encourage the MCL management to continue writting stories that help in fighting corruption and mitigation of challenges facing education sector."

Meanwhile, the chairman of the MCL board of directors, Mr Leonard Mususa heaped praise on the retired member for his tremendous contribution in implementing both board and company's objectives.

"I take this opportunity to commend Mr Rweyemamu and his team for their contribution especially in overseeing MCL financial undertakings," he said. Backing up the chairman's arguments, MCL managing director Francis Nanai also commended the retired Board member for his contribution in transforming the company.

"Overseeing finance and audit is among the most complex administrative duties in any company. If the department is not well managed, the company becomes unable to pay taxes and salaries," he said.

Mr Rweyemamu served in the Financial and Audit committee of the MCL's Board.

He further expounded that the company would not hesitate to consult him whenever his services were needed.

Moreover, the NMG acting CEO who is also the director of Finance, Mr Stephen Gitagama, reiterated that the outgoing board member played a great role in taking the company to higher level.

"In the beginning, the company was in a loss situation, but with his contribution we overcame financial challenges. I ask God to bless you and I wish you a well," he said.