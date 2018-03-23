23 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mkuranga, Kibiti Closer to Accessing Reliable Power

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Halili Letea

Coast — Residents of Mkuranga, Kibiti and Rufiji-Ikwiriri must be smiling gleefully following the launch of a 32 kilowatt (kW) project by the Rural Energy Agency (REA).

The project, which would benefit hundreds of households, was launched by the minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani on Thursday after visiting the site to assess its progress.

The residents from those the aforementioned areas have been relying on power generated from diesel from Somanga Fungu. It was, however, insufficient.

The minister directed the Rufiji and Kibiti Tanwesco manager, Mr Basilias Kayombo to post Tanesco agents in all 49 villages with a view to easing the process of accessing power service.

"It only costs Sh27,000 to get electricity from the REA project, therefore, to make things easy you must place Tanesco agents in all 49 villages to help them cut transport costs to the district offices," he said Dr Kalemani.

For his part, village chairperson of Kinyanya-Kibiti Abdala Mbwana raised a concern to the minister that there were not enough poles to for all villages to access electricity.

"We have received only 42 poles out of the promised 60 poles. These aren't enough to serve all earmarked villages," said Mr Mbwana.

In his response, Dr Kalemani said distribution of the poles and other tools such as transformers and wires was in progress and that they would soon have everything as promised.

Tanzania

Homegrown Approaches to Achieving Quality Education for Girls

Education is so much more than an opportunity to go to school; it is an opportunity to determine one’s future, to… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.