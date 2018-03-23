Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz's Music Agent Deploys Piracy Monitor in Kenya

Nairobi — Digital music content firm Digispice that distributes Universal Music Group in Africa and Tanzania artiste Diamond Platnumz's production has deployed a content management system it says will cut marketing costs for musicians and tame piracy.

The deployment has been done through its local subsidiary, Spice VAS Kenya.

The content management system (CMS) monitors a musician's content performance, including number of times streamed or downloaded, revenue earned and number of consumers reached.

The company says the system locks out misdeclaration of data that may manipulate how much a musician earns and prospects of growth.

Digispice CEO for Africa, Arun Nagar, said the system will boost the quest for transparency in the music industry where artistes have been losing billions of shillings in earnings through rampant piracy and illegal downloads.

"The core focus of Digispice is to ensure artistes get what is rightfully theirs, paying out royalties and alleviating the days where success and fame does not correspond to income," said Nagar.

Digital distribution has had a significant impact on the music and content industries, including reducing costs of distributing recorded content to reining in piracy on a large scale.

These developments, he said, have challenged established business models and ushered in new ones to shape the lives of performers.

Digispice also plays a role in distributing content on traditional VAS platforms such as Skiza on Safaricom as well as other telco platforms across Africa and other digital channels such as you tube.