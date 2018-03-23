Government is today handing over more than 30 Isuzu single cab vehicles to the country's district administrators who have been facing perennial transport challenges.

The handover to be presided over by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo will see the initial batch of vehicles being released to the district administrators in Kadoma today.

There are 59 districts in Zimbabwe and Government will today handover three vehicles to each of Zimbabwe's 10 provinces.

The remaining districts will receive the vehicles in two batches.