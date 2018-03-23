23 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: DAs Get Vehicles

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Blessings Chidakwa

Government is today handing over more than 30 Isuzu single cab vehicles to the country's district administrators who have been facing perennial transport challenges.

The handover to be presided over by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo will see the initial batch of vehicles being released to the district administrators in Kadoma today.

There are 59 districts in Zimbabwe and Government will today handover three vehicles to each of Zimbabwe's 10 provinces.

The remaining districts will receive the vehicles in two batches.

Zimbabwe

Anti-Homosexuality Laws Prevent Us from Achieving Universal Health Coverage

Imagine being denied life-saving health services when you need them just because of who you are, and instead, imagine… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.