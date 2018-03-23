Tanzania: Magufuli Calls for Signing of Tanzania-Israel Pacts

President John Magufuli has called for immediate signing of cooperation agreements between Tanzania and Israel in various sectors including security, training and economic issues for implementation to take place instantly.

According to a press statement released by Presidential Communications Directorate, President Magufuli made the call after holding talks with Israel's Defense Minister, Mr Avigdor Lieberman, who visited him at State House in Dar es Salaam on Thursday. "Tanzania and Israel are longtime allies.

I want to see our friendship growing; I welcome Investors from Israel to invest here especially in agriculture, mining and gas sectors," reads part of the statement.

It adds, "There should be direct flights between Israel and Dar es salaam as well as Kilimanjaro International Airport as to promote tourism." President Magufuli also assured Minister Lieberman that the fifth phase government is determined to strengthening good relationship between Israel and Tanzania.

Minister Lieberman told President Magufuli that Israel is determined to strengthen Tanzania - Israel cooperation in agreed sectors and boosting agricultural and food processing. President Magufuli asked Mr Lieberman to convey his welcoming message to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Tanzania and set an embassy in the country, than relying on an embassy located in Nairobi, Kenya.

The talks were also attended by the Minister of Defence, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, Israel's Ambassador to Tanzania, Noah Gal Gendler, TPDF officers as well as police officers, according to the press statement signed by the Director of Presidential Communications, Gerson Msigwa.