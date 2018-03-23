PRESIDENT John Magufuli has invited investors from Israel to grab investment opportunities in the country, especially in areas of agriculture, mining and gas.

Continues on PageDr Magufuli extended invitation to the investors, yesterday, when he met and held talks with the Israel Defence Minister, Avigdor Lieberman, at State House in Dar es Salaam, where he similarly requested the latter to think of introducing direct flights from Jerusalem to Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro airports, so as to boost the tourism sector.

The Head of State further called for immediate signing of all the cooperation agreements between Tanzania and Israel in various sectors including security, training and economic issues so as to fast-track implementation.

A statement from the Directorate of Presidential Communications said Tanzania and Israel are longtime friends, adding that Dr Magufuli wanted to see diplomatic ties between the two countries growing even further.

"I welcome investors from Israel to come in bigger numbers and invest here especially in agriculture, mining and gas sectors," said the Head of State, assuring Mr Lieberman that the fifth phase government wasdetermined to strengthen diplomatic relations with Israel.

During their conversations, Mr Lieberman told President Magufuli that Israel was equally determined to strengthen Tanzania - Israel cooperation in all the agreed sectors as well as boosting agriculture and food processing in the country.

President Magufuli asked Mr Lieberman to convey his message to Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to visit Tanzania and establish an embassy in the country, so that travellers can stop relying on an office in Nairobi, Kenya.

The talks at State House were also attended by the Minister of Defence and National Service, Dr Husein Mwinyi, Israel Ambassador to Tanzania, Noah Gal Gendler, as well as top security officials, among others.

Prior to his departure at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) later in the afternoon, the Israel Defence minister was bid farewell by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, after he held yet other talks with the latter at Terminal One's VIP lounge.

During their talks, Mr Lieberman who was in the country for an official visit told Dr Mahiga that his country was fully committed to intensifying diplomatic ties between the two countries as well as defence and security. Dr Mahiga said because Israel had made tremendous strides in irrigation farming, it was yet another opportunity for Tanzania to tap that potential and borrow a leaf from that country.

"Israel and Tanzania have agreed to strengthen collaboration in areas of security, health and investment; therefore, we are happy that this was a useful visit to our country.

At a joint press conference held at the TPDF headquarters in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, Dr Mwinyi and Mr Lieberman agreed to intensify collaborations in key defence and security matters, particularly in troops training, cyber and inter-territorial security as well as improved military technolog