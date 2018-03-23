CAPS United might have disappointed their legion of fans in their goalless draw against Harare City last weekend but striker John Zhuwawu has promised a polished act from the Green Machine when they face newboys Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve on Sunday.

The Harare giants, who roped in big-name players into their fold in the off-season, are largely expected to challenge for the league title.

"The team has not yet attained the level of fitness we would like to be at," said Zhuwawu.

"But all the same, the team is good and everyone is raring to go. We dropped crucial points against Harare City the last time out and we cannot afford to do the same in Bulawayo.

"It is games against the so-called small teams which determine which position your team will be in at the end of the marathon.

"We should be very cautious because these teams can be very dangerous. We need to play to the best of our abilities and never make any mistake of trying to underrate them.

"They are in the top-flight on merit and they can beat anyone since they are in the same league with all the other teams.

"They picked a very crucial point away from home the last time out. It shows they are a team which is as good as others and we have to handle them with respect."

Zhuwawu said they will try to rectify the errors they committed in their previous game against Harare City.

"We created a lot of chances in the last game but we could not score. We have to rise to the occasion and make sure we utilise every scoring opportunity we get.

"We will try to improve and play better than how we did last time. I urge the fans to come in their numbers and cheer us even if we will be playing away from home.

"The fans should be made happy.

"We have to win this game. It is still early to talk about the championship but it is always every team's hope to have a say at the end," he said.

Fixtures

Tomorrow

Mutare City v Chapungu (NSS 1pm)

Black Rhinos v ZPC Kariba (NSS 3pm)

Nichrut v Chicken Inn (Ascot 3pm)

FC Platinum v Yadah (Mandava 3pm)

Harare City v Bulawayo City (Rufaro 3pm)

Tomorrow

Herentals v Highlanders (NSS 3pm)

Triangle v Ngezi Platinum (Gibbo 3pm)

Dynamos v Shabanie Rufaro 3pm)

Bulawayo Chiefs v CAPS United (Luveve 3pm)