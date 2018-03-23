23 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Budiriro Woman Dies in Croc Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Harare woman was killed by a crocodile yesterday morning while trying to cross a stream in Budiriro.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said Tsitsi Jambaya, who was in the company of her neighbour, met her fate when she tried to cross a stream to fetch firewood.

"We confirmed that Tsitsi Jambaya was killed by a crocodile yesterday morning in Budiriro whilst crossing a stream in search of firewood. She was accompanied by her neighbour, who later notified residents and the next of kin about the incident," said Mr Farawo.

Zimparks has since deployed rangers to account for the reptile.

"In response to this incident, we have deployed our rangers to search for the reptile, or any other reptile that might be in the area.

"We have been receiving several reports on crocodile attacks; therefore, we urge all the people in communities, especially where there are water bodies, to desist from crossing rivers, whenever possible," he said.

A police report on the unfortunate incident has since been made.

Zimbabwe

Anti-Homosexuality Laws Prevent Us from Achieving Universal Health Coverage

Imagine being denied life-saving health services when you need them just because of who you are, and instead, imagine… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.