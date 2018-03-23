A Harare woman was killed by a crocodile yesterday morning while trying to cross a stream in Budiriro.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said Tsitsi Jambaya, who was in the company of her neighbour, met her fate when she tried to cross a stream to fetch firewood.

"We confirmed that Tsitsi Jambaya was killed by a crocodile yesterday morning in Budiriro whilst crossing a stream in search of firewood. She was accompanied by her neighbour, who later notified residents and the next of kin about the incident," said Mr Farawo.

Zimparks has since deployed rangers to account for the reptile.

"In response to this incident, we have deployed our rangers to search for the reptile, or any other reptile that might be in the area.

"We have been receiving several reports on crocodile attacks; therefore, we urge all the people in communities, especially where there are water bodies, to desist from crossing rivers, whenever possible," he said.

A police report on the unfortunate incident has since been made.