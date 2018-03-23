23 March 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar to Build Border Post At Kasumulu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Merali Chawe

Mbeya — THE Government in Mbeya region has said it plans to construct a one border post at Kasumulu border in Kyela district to strengthen and simplify trade and investment between Malawi and Tanzania.

Mbeya Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr. c said this in a meeting called to organize a business and investment forum to be held in July this year, a meeting which was attended by Tanzania and Malawi ambassadors and the Tantrade Director.

He said the construction of the one stop border post will eliminate bureaucracy and expand business and investment between the two countries, where traders will be able to carry out their business easily without any barriers.

Commenting on the business forum, Mr. Makalla said it will help the exchange of experience between businessmen of the two countries and help to identify opportunities for commercial and investment.

He said the purpose of the forum is to enable the citizens of the two countries to benefit from the existing cooperation between the countries, where he said the government plans to construct a dry port here in Mbeya to enable traders from Malawi to take their products here in Mbeya instead of travelling to Dar es Salaam.

Mr. Makalla said the business forum is a result of a meeting held in Lilongwe Malawi last year where they agreed on how to increase trade and improve relationship in various areas.

Tanzania

Homegrown Approaches to Achieving Quality Education for Girls

Education is so much more than an opportunity to go to school; it is an opportunity to determine one’s future, to… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.