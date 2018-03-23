Mbeya — THE Government in Mbeya region has said it plans to construct a one border post at Kasumulu border in Kyela district to strengthen and simplify trade and investment between Malawi and Tanzania.

Mbeya Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr. c said this in a meeting called to organize a business and investment forum to be held in July this year, a meeting which was attended by Tanzania and Malawi ambassadors and the Tantrade Director.

He said the construction of the one stop border post will eliminate bureaucracy and expand business and investment between the two countries, where traders will be able to carry out their business easily without any barriers.

Commenting on the business forum, Mr. Makalla said it will help the exchange of experience between businessmen of the two countries and help to identify opportunities for commercial and investment.

He said the purpose of the forum is to enable the citizens of the two countries to benefit from the existing cooperation between the countries, where he said the government plans to construct a dry port here in Mbeya to enable traders from Malawi to take their products here in Mbeya instead of travelling to Dar es Salaam.

Mr. Makalla said the business forum is a result of a meeting held in Lilongwe Malawi last year where they agreed on how to increase trade and improve relationship in various areas.