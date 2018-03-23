23 March 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Arrest Robber, Recover Goods - Senpha Investment Stolen Car Recovered

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Prisca Chinguwo

Kanengo Police Station on Tuesday arrested a Lilongwe resident in connection with an armed robbery committed during the night of March 17 at Area 51 in the city.

Kanengo Police Station spokesperson Laban Makalani said the suspect, Mike Phiri, 30, was part of a gang that raided a house belonging to an employee of Senpha Investment and stole a company car and assorted household items.

"We received a report that the robbers broke into the house of one of Senpha Investment's employees and they also demanded cash from her. The victim surrendered K6 000 and car keys. The robbers made away with assorted items, including two laptops, an external hard drive, speakers, three car batteries, a GOtv decoder, curtains, clothes and a Toyota Hilux registration BS 2212," he said.

Makalani also said police conducted investigations which led to the arrest of the suspect.

According to Makalani, police have recovered three plasma television sets, five laptops, five cell phones, a mattress, two expand suitcases, eight laptop bags, two motor vehicle batteries, assorted curtains, four subwoofers, a generator, two pairs of timberland shoes and assorted clothes.

Meanwhile, police are searching for the suspects who are still on the run.

Malawi

VP Chilima Leads Delegation to India

Malawi's Vice President Salous Chilima leaves the country Friday for New Dehli-India where he will be a Guest of Honour… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.