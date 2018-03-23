Nigeria: 'African Senior Athletics Championship in Asaba Will Rival IAAF Events'

The Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships, Solomon Ogba has declared that Nigeria will host an event that will be a talking point for world athletics governing body (IAAF) for many years to come.

The Championship will hold between August 1 and 5, 2018.

Ogba told a cross section of Nigerian journalists in Lagos yesterday that the LOC and the Delta State government was working round the clock to stage a befitting championship.

He revealed that the Asaba Stadium was 80 percent ready, adding that by the end of June, the tartan track, floodlight and scoreboard would be installed.

Ogba revealed that media accreditation for the championship will commence from April 1 to July 1, just as he disclosed that 19 countries have already sent in their provisional list of athletes and officials for the championships.

"We are looking forward to have a record attendance at the event, and I want every sports loving Nigerian to give full support to this championship. For the first time in the history of this championship, all the countries in Africa will be represented in Asaba.

"We want to set a new standard as far as the Africa Senior Athletics Championships is concerned. The goal is to make this edition as glamorous as the World Championships," Ogba stated.