Ghana: Central University Holds 20th Matriculation Ceremony

Central University on Wednesday held its 20th matriculation ceremony at its Miotso campus to confer studentship on 672 freshmen admitted during the February admission season.

This brings the total number of freshmen admitted in the 2017/2018 academic year to 2,745 out of 3,263 applicants. The number included 2,073 admitted in September.

In an address, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu challenged the freshmen to focus on their studies and eschew all vices and negative peer pressure so that they would excel in their academic pursuit and contribute positively to the man power needs of the nation.

He reminded the matriculates that Central University was a Christian university and it had very qualified academic and administrative staff and well developed systems and structures in place to ensure their academic and spiritual formation.

Prof. Puplampu warned that those of them who failed to attain a cumulative grade point average of 1.5 after the first year would be withdrawn from the university.

He added that the university had a 'no tolerance for examination malpractice' policy in place and all must adhere to it.

Professor Puplampu called on the public to ignore news circulating in a section of the media that the University was at the verge of collapse and about to lay off more of its staff.

He said: "That is a lie being peddled by some individuals for their own hidden agenda".

Prof. Puplampu announced that the University was doing very well and just about to start the construction of the University Hospital, sponsored by the International Central Gospel Church as well as its City Campus at Teshie in Accra adding, new programmes including Bachelor of Science Planning, Doctor of Pharmacy and online degrees will commence admitting students in the next academic year.

The registrar, Mr Emil Afenyo administered the matriculation oath to the freshers.

In attendance were Deans and Heads of departments, convocation, staff, students and members of the general public.

Currently the foremost private university and the leader in science and law education in the private tertiary education industry in Ghana, Central University has a student population of about 6,500 pursuing over 20 undergraduate and graduate programmes. It has eight schools and faculties on its Miotso, Mataheko, Christ Temple and Kumasi campuses.