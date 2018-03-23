An up-coming university, Jubilee University, is aiming towards gaining full registration with the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) after it was granted a provisional registration early this year.

Speaking after a media tour of the institution, Jubilee University Vice Chancellor, Dr. Ida Mbendera, said after the commemoration of the founder last year, the university management has now mobilized over ninety per cent of materials and infrastructure for the launch of programmes.

"During the commemoration ceremony, there was a perception that we were launching the university but reality is that we were not launching the university. We were commemorating the passing of our founder late Justice Maxon Mbendera and in celebration of his life, we chose to celebrate that here at the university which was his very last vision," said Mbendera.

She advised that NCHE granted the university a provisional registration and that the institution is now working towards full registration to commence its programmes.

She said: "As a provisionally registered institution NCHE allowed the university to advertise and recruit students but not start classes until we are fully registered. So you will see us advertising our degree [programmes] as we await full registration."

Jubilee University is a brainchild of late Justice Mbendera--a revered judge and former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson