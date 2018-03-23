23 March 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 10 Internet Fraudsters Arrested

By Anita Nyarko Yirenkyi

People who are alleged to engage in internet fraud have been arrested by the police at Ashongman in Accra.

They are Diamond Andy,22, Benson Romeo,20,Randy Samuel,25,Kelvin Agho,23,Osas Igbo,21,David Okondu,23,Praise Onyekwena, Ohis David, ,23,Duru Wisdom, 22, and Uyi Ighodaro.

The suspects are in police custody assisting in investigations.

The Greater Accra Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) George Alex Mensah disclosed these to the Ghanaians Times, in Accra, yesterday.

He said at about 2pm on March 21, the Kwabenya District Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police,DSP James Asiedu led a team of policemen to trail a taxi cab in which occupants appeared suspicious to their residents at Ashongman Estates where the occupants in the house were rounded up.

DCOP Mensah said nine laptop computers, six internet modems, five mobile phones and 54 Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards which had been set up in a room for internet fraud were retrieved.

The Commander said the suspects have since been handed over to the Cyber Crime Unit to assist in investigations, adding that they would soon be arraigned.

