A MERCEDES Benz bus with a Togolese registration number, TG3367 AO, carrying 80 compressed parcels of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, was last Monday intercepted by the police at Ave-Hevi, near Dzodze, in the Volta Region.

According to the police, the parcels were concealed in 89 fertiliser sacks, and the driver, Dotse Agbavade, and his mate, Innusah Ahina, were arrested and taken into custody at the Keta Divisional Police Headquarters.

Another suspect, Vincent Dorwode, who later met the police team on the way to Dzodze and offered them an amount of GH¢5,000 to 'drop' the case, has also been grabbed for bribery.

The bus was intercepted at about 1pm as it emerged from the bush onto the road.Investigations continue.