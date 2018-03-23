23 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Aunt Killer Remanded in Custody

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

An ex-convict who allegedly killed his aunt by striking her several times on the head and body with an axe following a dispute over high television volume has appeared in court.

Chona Fernandos (34) of 9 Cloverly Crescent, South Downs appeared briefly before Gweru Magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi facing one count of murdering his aunt Ms Julie Davidets (54).

Fernandos was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to April 5 for confirmation of his warned and cautioned statement.

Ms Matuvi advised Fernandos to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Ms Gracious Rongai told the court that on March 20, around 3pm, Fernandos allegedly had an argument with the deceased over high television volume.

"The accused had an argument with his aunt over high TV volume. After the argument, the accused took an axe and threatened to kill his aunt. The deceased fled from the house saying she was going to report the matter to the police," said Ms Rongai.

The court heard that Fernandos allegedly armed himself with an axe and followed her.

Ms Rongai said Fernandos allegedly caught up with her and struck her several times on the head and body with an axe leading to her death on the spot.

"A TelOne vehicle arrived at the scene during the scuffle and Fernandos fled into a nearby bush.

"The occupants disembarked from the vehicle and chased Fernandos before effecting a citizen arrest and took him to Senga Police station," she said.

The deceased's body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for a post-mortem.

Fernandos' mother Ms Elizabeth Davidets in an interview on Wednesday said her son was an ex-convict who had served time in prison.

She said the two had a long history of fighting even over petty issues.

