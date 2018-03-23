Zimbabwe and Turkey are exploring ways of enhancing cooperation in the health sector with initial discussions on training of medical professionals.

This came out of a closed door meeting yesterday between Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa and Turkish Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Hakan Kivanc.

In an interview after the meeting, Mr Kivanc said there was need to enhance cooperation between ministries of health in the two countries.

"The first area we discussed about is the issue of enhancing existing relations between the two health ministries. I am sure when both ministers meet they will discuss more on how best to cooperate.

"But first of all, we have to set a legal framework for cooperation for both ministries," said Mr Kivanc.

Dr Parirenyatwa is expected to meet his Turkish counterpart in May.

"I am sure that when they meet they will share their views, both ministries have extremely well-educated and experienced people and they know what to do since they are experts in that field," said Mr Kivanc.

Dr Parirenyatwa weighed in saying the aspect of training of health professionals came out strongly during the discussion.

"What came out strongly is the aspect of training of our doctors either at post-graduate or under-graduate level. We could also get Turkish teachers on short or long term basis to look at some of the universities coming up with medical schools," said Dr Parirenyatwa.

He said Turkey was also good at developing vaccines, medicines and other drugs.