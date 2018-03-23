Nigeria: Use Games Against Poland, Serbia to Work On Your Defence, Sofoluwe Tells Rohr

Abuja and Lagos — Former Green Eagles defender, Yisa Sofoluwe has advised Coach Gernot Rohr to use the international friendlies against Poland and Serbia to work on certain areas of his team, particularly the defence.

The Super Eagles will meet Poland today in Wrocław before facing Serbia at The Hive in London four days later.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, Sofoluwe advised Rohr to also work on the team's midfield and attack saying: "This friendly matches will enable the coach to see the areas of strength and weak points of the players.

I expect him to use the matches to strengthen the squad so that Nigeria can come out stronger at Russia 2018 World Cup."

Also speaking yesterday, assistant coach of Nath Boys FC, Emmanuel Adeniyi urged Rohr to work on all departments of the team to build a strong squad for the World Cup slated for June.

"If the players can work hard and also listen to instructions of the coach, the Eagles will fly high at the World Cup. Football is all about determination and team work," Adeniyi stated.

On his part, Obiakor Henry, a fan of the Super Eagles tasked Rohr to make use of the right players and also give them equal chances to prove their worth.

"With these friendly matches against Poland and Serbia, I expect the coach to know the right players to work with.

I want our coach to focus more attention on the new players so that the Super Eagles will have a pool of players available at any time.

I want the coach to look at the defense and the goalkeeping areas properly," he added.

Meanwhile, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe yesterday launched a campaign for three million supporters for Super Eagles ahead of the FIFA World Cup holding between June and July in Russia.

The event was attended by Nigerian Football Supporters Club, led by its National President, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, former Green Eagles star, Chief Segun Odegbami, as well as the National President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Alhaji Rabo S. Kareem.

In his remarks, Runsewe pledged NCAC's commitment to mobilize not less than three million supporters for the Eagles before the commencement of the World Cup.

According to him, the campaign is aimed at creating mass awareness among Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora on the importance of the World Cup to Nigeria, adding that it is anchored on #I_SupportNigeriaSuperEagles.