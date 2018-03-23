Nigeria: Nasarawa Govt Partners Keffi FMC for Referral Cases

Lafia — The Nasarawa State Government said it will continue to partner the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi in addressing referral cases emanating from the state's General Hospitals.

Governor Tanko Al-Makura stated this thursday when the newly inaugurated board members of the governing council of the FMC, Keffi paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Lafia.

The governor equally appealed for the establishment of outreach centres in other local government areas of the state by the medical centre to cater for the health needs of people residing outside the Keffi environs.

He said: "There is need for more tertiary health facilities in other parts of the state to adequately address the health needs of the people. It was in this wise that that my government has donated a newly built structure to Federal University, Lafia as teaching hospital."

The governor was optimistic that with the level of consultant physician in the FMC, Keffi, the health institution can afford to operate centres in other parts of the state.

Earlier, The Chairman of the governing council of the FMC, Keffi, Prince Sule Iko, had expressed gratitude to Governor Al-Makura for the various interventions he made to the hospital, even as he solicited for more support to enable the hospital continue to serve the public.