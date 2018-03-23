Tanzania: TIRA Bans 4 Insurance Brokers, 2 Under Probe

THE Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) has revoked licences for four insurance brokers, while two others have been submitted to the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for alleged malpractices contrary to the Insurance Act 10 of 2009.

The enactment of Insurance Act 10 of 2009, gave room for the establishment of the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA), whose core functions are to regulate and supervise insurance business and for related matters in the country.

Speaking to reporters at TIRA headquarters in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, the authority's Commissioner, Dr Baghayo Saqware, said the decision to annul the licences was undertaken after receiving complaints from customers related to malpractices. "Regarding customers' queries,

it was established that some insurance brokers were operating contrary to the insurance business regulations, hence mudslinging the industry and threatening its existence," the Commissioner added.

Accompanied by two officials, Dr Saqware said brokers are accountable to insurance companies through seeking customers, but some do not remit money realised from policy sales, causing insurance companies to fail to pay claims.

Four brokers whose licences have been revoked are: Hans, Endeavour, Legend of East Africa and Swift. Explaining irregularities conducted by the aforementioned agents, the Insurance boss cited some four cases whereby brokers, who are supposed to benefit through commissions,

didn't submit fees to their respective insurers, hence their customers failed to get their rights. Apart from failure to submit customers' fees, he added, Swift Insurance Broker's offices have been closed without notifying the regulator.

Meanwhile, TIRA is cooperating with the Director of Criminal Investigations' (DCI) Office to investigate Core and Pacific brokers for allegedly shunning the auditing exercise.

"Apart from failure to submit fees collected from customers, these brokers (Core Brokers and Pacific Brokers) have been shunning the Authority's auditing exercise by, among others, not opening their respective offices.

"One of the customers who was not compensated is Rafai Mkumba, a Dar es Salaam resident ... his claims were rejected by MGen Insurance Company following Pacific Brokers' failure to submit fees collected from him," he charged. He said the brokers' details have been submitted to DCI Office for thorough investigations. "

These measures have been taken to protect customers, innocent business people and the nation at large," he said. Asked on how customers of the banned insurance will be compensated, Dr Saqware said since fees were not submitted to insurance firms, they are not going to be paid by companies.

"Insurance Brokers' directors involved in the saga are going to compensate customers from their own pockets," he said. However, the TIRA boss declined to mention the actual amount of cash the banned insurance brokers are req