Nigeria: I Am Determined to Transform Gombe to Enviable Level - Guber Aspirant

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Muhammad Barde, has promised to develop and transform Gombe State to an enviable level by making life more meaningful to the people through world class healthcare, youth employment, revival of commerce, special focus on education and infrastructural development.

In a statement by his media office yesterday, he said it was time for action to serve the people. He frowned at the incumbent administration's inability to touch the lives of the ordinary people noting that leadership is a social contract which must be delivered as dividends of democracy.

He added: "I am moved by the sufferings of my people. This insensitivity must stop and the people must take charge of their destiny and the only way they can do this is to install an APC government in Gombe so that they can benefit more from the Federal Government.

"I am offering myself to serve the people. I will not disappoint them and I will ensure that Gombe becomes a reference point among other states of the federation. I want to develop the state and transform the cities to world class.

In fact, it's about taking the state to an entire level. I will build not just hospitals but world class and equip them with modern facilities and drugs. Government hospitals now in Gombe are an eyesore. No drugs, no bed for patients.

"I will ensure no resident buys water anymore. I will invest in agriculture and use my connection to attract foreign investors that will develop the state and create employment for the youths. The women too will not be left out. I will empower them and support them with favourable policies."

Meanwhile, a group, the League of National Patriots (LNP) has strongly allegations and rumours being peddled against Governor Ibikunle Amosun on the gubernatorial race in Ogun State.

Speaking in Abeokuta, the coordinator of the group, Mr. Abdulkareem Abdullahi, enjoined the people of Ogun State to disregard such rumours which in his words are "sheer handiwork of desperate and disgruntled individuals who are hell bent on bringing the good name and work of Governor Amosun to the mud having lost out of the scheme of things one way or the other, especially the 2019 governorship calculations.

"The most recent among their machinations is the alleged rumour that Senator Amosun has resolved to settle for one Mrs. Titi Odunfa Adeoye, a Canadian-based woman from Ilaro in Ogun West."

The LNP leader argued that while not questioning the right and possibility of a female governor in Ogun, he sees such claim as "a figment of their imagination which at this moment must be taken with a pinch of salt."

The move, according to him, "will be ill-timed and tactless considering the prevailing challenges across the state and most parts of the country.

The farmers and herdsmen crisis in Ogun State, political calculations involving Lagos encroachment in Ogun politics, the opposition and most importantly, the need for the governor to build confidence among his own party at this point in time."