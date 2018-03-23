23 March 2018

Ghana: ... but Ayariga Says Agreement Is Reckless

By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

The founder and leader of All People's Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga has described the U.S-Ghana military co-operation agreement as reckless and obnoxious.

He said the decision outrightly sells the sovereignty of Ghanaians to a foreign state and terrorists.

Mr. Ayariga made the assertion at a press conference in Accra. He said the country had nothing to gain from the agreement.

According to Mr. Ayariga, Ghana's national interest should determine the kind of international treaties it ratifies, " but in this case the Ghana's national interest was ignored for the national interest of the United States in Ghana's sovereign territory".

He said the agreement when signed would expose Ghana to terrorism, and threaten the very fibre of the Ghanaian culture as well as compromise the security of the country.

"We have lost it in trade to the Chinese and other nationals and now seeking to lose our security too?" he questioned.

Mr. Ayariga stated the country had lived in peace for 61 years without any intervention of the Americans and therefore do not need the help of the US to fight terror adding that Ghana was capable of managing its security.

He said it was time the sovereignty, interest and security of the nation was safeguarded adding that "this must not be about politics as usual and our traditional hypocrisy".

He called on parliament to represent the interest of Ghanaians in this issue and warned that he would shut down parliament if the agreement was ratified.

He said the future of the country should not be sold to any other country and not even the Americans.

Mr. Ayariga cautioned the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul to be mindful of the agreement saying a political phase should not be attached to it but it should be looked at with a national interest.

He called on the Christian Council, Catholic Bishops Conference and other civil society groups to speak against the agreement.

