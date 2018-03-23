Tanzania: TBS Issues Solar Products Standards

THE Tanzanian Bureau of Standards (TBS) has unveiled to importers, suppliers and traders of solar power products the basic standards required for products in effort to have durable and quality products and easy maintenance system.

The basic standards set by TBS were announced in the government Gazette on September 15, last year and were presented to the stakeholders yesterday in Dar es Salaam during a one-day seminar organised by the agency in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The Director of Standards Development with Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), Ms Edna Ndumbaro, disclosed the basic standards set for the solar power product as TZS 1951-9-5 and TZS 1952 when opening the seminar attended by importers, distributors and suppliers of solar powers and its equipment.

According to the TBS the unveiled standards involve all solar power and related products manufactured inside the country or imported. "This means that all solar power products and related products produced in the country or imported from abroad should meet the requirements of the standards," said Ndumbaro who urged the workshop participants to realise that the national level standard of solar power products is one thing and its implementation is something else. Ms.

Ndumabaro also emphasized on the problem of the presence of weak solar power products in the country markets which threaten the growth of the market for those products, since the majority of customers who will be dissatisfied with their quality may lack faith on the technology.

On that matter, TBS will continue with its closer supervision of the solar power and related products in the market through surprising inspections on markets and in various stores. She further explained that in global business the priority is provided to institutions or companies that supply products and services certified and satisfy the requirements of quality;

the standards as well includes solar power products. And Ms Ndumbaro urged the final consumers of various products to have the tendency of utilising products and services which their qualities have been verified by TBS.