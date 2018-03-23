Long-serving Zimbabwe Amateur Boxing Association (now Zimbabwe Boxing Federation) president Lovemore Malianga has died.

He was 69.

The veteran boxing administrator died on Wednesday at West End Hospital after a long battle with diabetes.

His son Tendai said his father had been unwell since 2014.

"He passed away yesterday (Wednesday). He was admitted on Monday. The doctors said he suffered from diabetes. He hasn't been well since 2014," said Tendai.

Malianga served as a boxing administrator for more than three decades, having started with the amateur association at independence before leaving the sport in 2015.

He was elected onto the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee board in 2003 and was a board member until last year.

Malianga's younger brother Eric described him as a humble and loving person who was not only committed to his family but also to the development of sport.

"He was a humble and loving person not only to his family but also to his neighbours and people from different backgrounds.

"His death is huge loss for us as a family and it's painful for us as a family.

"He was involved in sport for a long time. He started being involved in sport I think around 1970 or 1972 and he got into karate, soccer and judo as a coach. He then went into boxing as an administrator.

"He went on to serve as the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee board member for a long time before he got sick. He travelled all over the world because of sport, representing Zimbabwe.

"Those are some of the things we will remember him for," Eric said.

Former Young Warriors team manager, Zivanai "ZIFA" Chiyangwa, who worked with Malianga in sport over the years and at Harare City Council, described him as a champion of sport.

"Growing up in Highfield, he was our coach at Swallows Boys junior football club. Then I started coaching juniors when he left me to take over Zimbabwe Hall club in 1986.

"He was also into karate, basketball, volleyball, netball, he was actually involved in several sport disciplines.

"In soccer he helped me to start coaching in Highfield. He also helped me apply for a job at the City Council and up to now I am still there.

"So, as a Highfield resident I am in pain, because the young generation would have benefited a lot from him. It will be difficult to fill the gap he has left. He was a champion of sport and interacted with a lot of people," said Chiyangwa.

ZBF technical director, Steven Masiyambumbi, who is one of the young boxers who came through during Malianga's leadership of the boxing body, said he was a father figure to them.

"He was a father to me and I am really feeling that gap, not only me but boxing stakeholders. We are devastated by his death as the boxing family.

"He has been with boxing since ZABA was formed in 1980. So it's a huge loss for boxing family.

"He wanted to see boxing growing, that was his passion," said Masiyambumbi.

Malianga is survived by two children Tendai and Sibusisiwe and five grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at number 5170 New Canaan, Highfiled.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.