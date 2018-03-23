Nigeria: Edo Sickle Cell Centre Gets Medical Supply From Presco/Ubth Committee

Benin City — Management of PRESCO Plc and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Sickle Cell Awareness Golf Tournament Fund Management Committee yesterday donated medical equipment worth millions of naira to the Edo State Sickle Cell Board as part of effort to alleviate the suffering of sickle cell-challenged persons in the state.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the state, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo commended the management of PRESCO and UBTH Sickle Cell Awareness Golf Tournament Fund Management Committee for complimenting the efforts of the state government.

Osifo, while commissioning the medical equipment at the centre, said government has earmarked N35 million to revamp the Edo State Sickle Cell Centre with a view to improving infrastructure and boost the state of facility at the centre.

He lauded the Board Chairman, Prof. Mrs. Omoti, for her foresight in improving the state-of-the centre from what he described as "a shamble" until she took over on July 30, 2015.

Chairman PRESCO/UBTH Sickle Awareness Golf Tournament Fund Management Committee, Dr. Dominic Oseghae, said the gesture is to reduce the plight of sickle cell sufferers in the state and to compliment government effort in providing aid to the centre.