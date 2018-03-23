Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Drafts Action Plan

Chitungwiza Municipality is drafting a Local Environmental Action Plan (Leap) that will assist it in the management of environmental goods and services.

The council hosted a two-day workshop that ended yesterday where both council and residents participated in the crafting the document.

The workshop was facilitated by the Environmental Management Agency officials.

Chitungwiza acting health services director Mr Tonderai Mukomondera said things will change for the better in their operations once the plan is implemented.

"We are happy that we have finally been able to draft this document with the help of our residents. We believe that it will correct negative environmental conditions to ensure a clean, safe and healthy environment for our people," he said.

Chitungwiza is one town that is facing several environmental problems that include sewer bursts, air pollution, quarry mining, occupation of wetlands among other things.

Speaking at the event, EMA provincial manager for Harare metropolitan Robson Mavhundo said the council was operating without a LEAP document for about 10 years.

"We are happy that the council finally decided to come up with their own LEAP that will assist the local authority to conduct its activities with the cooperation of residents," he said.

He also said the document will be used by the local authority as the basis for their master plan and can be completed in two weeks.