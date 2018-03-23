Nigeria: Senate Urges Govt to Secure Release of Remaining Girls in Boko Haram Custody

Abuja — The Senate Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies to make efforts to secure the release of the Dapchi school girl who is still being held by Boko Haram.

The girl, reportedly, was not released because she refused to renounce the Christian faith, as demanded by her abductors.

The Senate also called for concerted efforts to ensure that the 112 girls from Chibok are also released and returned to their homes.

The Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, who raised a point of order at plenary yesterday commended the President for keeping to his promise that the Dapchi girls would be released.

He also lauded the National Assembly for supporting the Executive in efforts to ensure their release.

"I commend and thank all our colleagues for all their efforts from this chamber and for standing with the people of Yobe State. We commend the government, the president and the people of Yobe State for the efforts they put in the rescue of the girls,"

"I want to take this opportunity to urge the federal government to expedite action and leave no stone unturned in the effort to recover the remaining girl from Dapchi and 112 from Chibok," Lawan added.

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki in his remarks, also commended Buhari and the security chiefs.

"But there is one more girl from Dapchi, which all the security agencies must do their best to see that, immediately, this girl is brought back as well as the 112 Chibok girls," Saraki said.

"May we never see this kind of incident again," he added.