Nigeria: Al-Makura Orders Arrest of Persons With Illegal Arms

Lafia — Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has ordered security operatives across the state to arrest persons who are in possession of prohibited arms and ammunitions in the state.

Al-Makura gave the order yesterday during the passing out parade of 3,000 Nasarawa Youths Empowerment Scheme (NAYES), and 2500 vigilante groups that were recently trained by Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Lafia.

According to the governor, "government is determined to provide adequate security in order to protect the lives and properties of the citizenry, just as he added that any government that does not protect its citizen, that government is not a responsible one."

"In assumption of office as government in 2011 we have tried the best to provide necessary logistics that would aid the security agencies in the state to carry out their official assignments.

"We are trying to complement the efforts of various security operatives in the state through the introduction of NAYES," he maintained.

He, however, added that NAYES was created with the aim of empowering the youth in the state in different disciplines, noting that the vision and focus in ensuring adequate security has been achieved.

The governor, therefore, lamented on the continue insecurity in the country and proliferations of arms and called on those in possession of illegal arms in the state to handed over to security operatives.

Earlier, the state commandant of the Nigeria Security and Defence corps, Mohammed Mahmoud- Fari commended the state governor for given the opportunity to train NAYES and vigilante groups by adding value to the security of the state.

He said: "The training of the youths will go a long way in adding valuing to the security challenges confronting the state."