MDC-T national chairman Lovemore Ndodana Muthe Moyo Thursday resigned from the party citing blatant disregard for and violation of the party founding principles and values.

Moyo has been against the appointment of Nelson Chamisa to party president after the death of Morgan Tsvangirai last month and is believed to be siding with vice president Thokozani Khupe who, a few days ago, announced that she is "now the legitimate party acting president."

Moyo and Khupe had dismissed Chamisa's appointment calling it "unconstitutional." Moyo will cease to be an MDC-T member. The two have also been opposed to the MDC- Alliance which brought back together several original MDC party factions.

In a statement, Moyo said, "Fellow countrymen, MDC family, colleagues and friends, it is with heavy heart that today, march 22, 2018, I announce my resignation as the national chairman of MDC-T and a member of the party.

"This decision was arrived at after seven months of soul searching, introspection and consultations whether should I continue as member of the party or not.

"The blatant disregard and violation of the party founding principles and values, such as non-violence, non-tribal, marginalization and non-sexist clearly deviated from known character and culture," read part of Moyo's statement.

Moyo said the continued violation of the constitution with impunity necessitated him to conclude that his continued association with the party was no longer beneficial to him and the organisation.

Concerned Citizens' Support Network of Zimbabwe spokesperson Tawanda Dzvokora told New Zimbabwe in an interview Thursday that Moyo's departure was a sad development for a party that is facing challenges.

"As a concerned citizen, I feel that Moyo should have soldiered on as a captain of the ship; to abandon ship at this crucial hour is not the right thing to do. A good leader will ride on and will fight the problem first before running away.

This is about the people of Zimbabwe and not him as an individual. The party will go on without him but, his leadership qualities will be missed at MDC-T," he said.