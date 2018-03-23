Nigeria: Poise Nigeria Receives Cibn's Accreditation

Poise Nigeria, an etiquette training firm, has been accredited by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) as a certified trainer for the banking and finance sector. The ceremony which held at the Council Chambers of CIBN recently, was chaired by the Chairman of the institute, Professor Segun AJibola.

With over 17 years of equipping individuals with performance enhancing skills to positively impact their organisations and the society in general, Poise Nigeria has become the preferred institute for delivering value in self-development and capacity building trainings for individuals and corporate entities. Over the years, Poise Nigeria has since expanded its horizons covering not only personal and career development programmes but also offerings in youth employment and entrepreneurship, teen development programmes and ICT and digital design skills through its subsidiaries, Poise Graduate Finishing Academy and EkoBits respectively.

In recognition of its compliance with regulatory standards and outstanding best practices, the CIBN has certified and granted full accreditation status to Poise Nigeria in Lagos. The certification came at the approval of the Governing Council of the institute for accreditation at the end of a recent evaluation exercise carried out by the CIBN. The institute is the sole accreditation agency under the Competency Framework for the country's Banking and Finance Industry put in place by the Central Bank of Nigeria.